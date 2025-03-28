Troy Honda operation likely to grow; nearly 500,000 square-foot addition planned

“Komyo America, Inc. is excited about the opportunity to work with the city of Troy in connection with the potential construction of a 486,000-square-foot facility,” the company said in a statement provided by legal representative Craig Sweeney of Dayton.

“The proposed facility will provide support for the neighboring Honda operations center (also located on Commerce Center Boulevard). The new facility will create both temporary construction jobs and the opportunity for several new full-time employees,” the company statement said, without specifying an exact number of jobs. “Equally as important, it will support the retention of current employees by the expansion of operations. The structure will also serve as a catalyst for future growth opportunities in the city of Troy and surrounding areas.”

Both Tim Davis, city development director, and Joseph Graves, chief executive officer of the Troy Development Council, said drawings for a development have not been submitted to the city for review.

“We have not received any submittals for plans for an expansion (other than what was provided in the planning commission packet),” Davis said. “We will be happy to share plans and information once applications are submitted for this property.”

The proposed rezoning involves 29 acres. Some portions now zoned R-4 residential and OC-1 office commercial would be rezoned to M-2 light industrial. Twenty-three acres of the property are already zoned M-2 light industrial.

City Council will be required to hold a public hearing on the request before it can vote on it.

The parts distribution business is among the city’s top employers with 650 employees reported earlier.