Troy hospital names new president

Michael Brendel has been named the new president of Kettering Health Troy.
Brendel has held multiple roles at Kettering Health, most recently serving as vice president of patient care services at Sycamore Medical Center, the health network stated.
Brendel also was director of the heart and vascular service line from 2010 to 2015, before being promoted to vice president of Kettering Medical Center’s clinical services.
Brendel received training as a radiology technician at Kettering College and went on to become a registered nurse, gaining clinic experience in areas like the Cath Lab, Emergency Department, and ICU. He holds a master’s degree in healthcare leadership from Parkville University in Missouri.
“As we continue expanding our mission in the northern region, Michael’s role will be vital to ensuring local residents are connected to our high-quality, Christ-centered care,” Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health, said in a statement.
The hospital, originally called Troy Hospital, opened in two years ago and was renamed Kettering Health Troy in a recent rebranding.
The Troy-based hospital is under the large umbrella of Kettering Health, which has a network of hospitals and outpatient services throughout the region. Kettering Health reported $1.7 billion in net patient revenue in 2019, according to the 2020 Ohio Health Market Review.
The health network has made several other recent leadership changes, including naming former vice president of marketing and communications Josefer Montes as the new hospital president of Soin and Greene.