Troy looking to clean up brownfield site off of South Union Street

Burgess & Niple of Columbus would sample and analyze soil and groundwater at the 6.14-acre site. If more work is needed, there would be no cost to the city. A request would be made for added funds from the state by the county, said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director.

The property is owned by J & B Properties of Troy, which requested assistance for clean up of the property following a first phase environmental assessment.

The timeline for clean up depends on what workers find.

“There are a lot of variables that could impact the time frame,” Titterington said.

The property will be ready for redevelopment when the project is complete.

The funds are needed to make the land, located just north of the Chevrolet of Troy property, useful, Titterington told a city council committee.

“It can’t become productive until the property is cleaned up,” he said, adding he has “no idea of planned uses” for the site.

The land is zoned industrial, which the city needs, Titterington said. Councilman Jeff Whidden noted the land is located in the city’s southeast section, “where we can use improved property.”

City council heard a first reading of an ordinance approving the agreement Oct. 6. The request will be back before council at its next meeting, Oct. 20.

“A second reading will not cause us to miss any imminent deadlines or impact the work,” Titterington said.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburrr@aol.com.