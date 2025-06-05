Troy officials tout links with Japanese companies as Honda brings 165 more jobs

The parts distribution business is already among the city’s top employers with 650 workers reported earlier this year.

“The Komyo expansion is yet another confirmation of our long-standing and productive relationship with our Japanese companies. It’s why we invest our time and effort in our biennial trade mission,” said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director. “We know that Honda Logistics, their international headquarters, is thankful for the council members who voted in favor of the rezoning, which will allow Komyo to add capital investment, jobs and income tax revenue in a manner that remains sensitive to their neighbors.”

About 29 acres were rezoned from R-4 residential and OC-1 office commercial to M-2 light industrial. About 23 acres of the property already were zoned M-2 light industrial.

City council this spring also approved an employee creation expansion program tax abatement for the company. The new jobs would add more than $7 million in payroll, with the abatement approved for six years. The abatement was estimated at $34,000 per year by Titterington.

The company, through its lawyer, confirmed it plans to expand by building a 486,000 square-foot facility to provide support for the neighboring Honda operations. A groundbreaking date was not yet announced.

“The new facility will create both temporary construction jobs and the opportunity for several new full-time employees,” a statement from company legal representative Craig Sweeney of Dayton said. “Equally as important, it will support the retention of current employees by the expansion of operations. The structure will also serve as a catalyst for future growth opportunities in the city of Troy and surrounding areas.”

