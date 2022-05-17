Troy will see lower electric rates through aggregation, city says

After an electric services auction this spring yielded higher rates, AES Ohio has applied to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to raise generation charges from 4.8 cents per kWh (kilowatt-hour) to 10.91 cents per kWh for the year starting June 1, 2022.

Residents and businesses who opted into the Troy aggregation program are billed by AES Ohio but receive electricity supplied by Energy Harbor, Troy said in a release Wednesday.

To identify your supplier, look at the back of the first page of your AES Ohio bill. You should see the name and logo of your supplier, as well as your current per kWh rate.

To opt into Troy’s electric aggregation program, call Energy Harbor at (866) 636-3749. For questions about Troy’s aggregation plan, call Mark Wendling, Troy assistant director of public service and safety, at (937) 339-7639.