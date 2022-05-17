Troy will see lower electric rates through aggregation, city says

Residents and businesses in Troy using that city’s electric services aggregation program won’t pay AES Ohio’s expected higher standard service rates, the city said Wednesday.
Like some other Ohio cities, including Dayton, Troy bids electricity supply on behalf of residents. Troy’s supplier is Energy Harbor, while AES Ohio — the former Dayton Power and Light — distributes electricity and maintains poles and wires.
Members of the Troy electric aggregation program pay 4.49 cents per kWh (kilowatt-hour), a rate that will remain through April 2023, the city said.
Similarly, last year, Dayton government joined the Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council, a nonprofit group of governments that seeks to secure fixed electric rates.
Starting with the June 2022 meter-read date, eligible Dayton residents and small businesses will receive electricity at 7.457 cents per kWh for a year — about 30% less than AES Ohio’s standard service offer, the council said last week.
After an electric services auction this spring yielded higher rates, AES Ohio has applied to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to raise generation charges from 4.8 cents per kWh (kilowatt-hour) to 10.91 cents per kWh for the year starting June 1, 2022.
Residents and businesses who opted into the Troy aggregation program are billed by AES Ohio but receive electricity supplied by Energy Harbor, Troy said in a release Wednesday.
To identify your supplier, look at the back of the first page of your AES Ohio bill. You should see the name and logo of your supplier, as well as your current per kWh rate.
To opt into Troy’s electric aggregation program, call Energy Harbor at (866) 636-3749. For questions about Troy’s aggregation plan, call Mark Wendling, Troy assistant director of public service and safety, at (937) 339-7639.
