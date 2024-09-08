Truck parking but not a ‘truck stop’: Vandalia OKs new business on Webster

Council documents show the proposed facility will feature 20 parking spaces for semi-trucks and trailers on a fenced-in asphalt surface. The 6-acre project site is zoned for industrial use, of which truck facilities are a permitted conditional use.

The project will also include a physical structure on site, but city officials have specified that the facility will not serve as a truck stop, which includes certain amenities like food, showers, and fueling stations.

The facility will provide short-term parking for truck drivers. However, drivers themselves will be prohibited from remaining on-site overnight.

Planning commission had previously recommended approval of the conditional use permit, and city council gave unanimous final approval last week.

The developer stated he plans to begin construction on the facility’s building within the coming weeks. He noted the site will be staffed, with a security gate and cameras.

Council approval is subject to three conditions, including that construction must begin within 12 months, the use of heavy-duty asphalt material, and adequate stormwater management, as the site is situated just west of the Wellfield Protection Overlay district.

A similar proposal for a truck facility in Huber Heights was recently opposed by that city’s leadership.

Huber Heights Planning Commission voted last year not to recommend council approval for a truck stop and repair facility at the southeast corner of Technology Boulevard and Artz Road, near the I-70/Ohio 235 interchange.

Developer Thomas Dusa had originally submitted a rezoning request and basic development plan for the three-acre site in December of 2022, at which time planning commission recommended council approval for the project.

City council had subsequently considered the proposal on multiple occasions, at one point remanding the case back to planning commission for further consideration of details like proposed hours of operation, staffing, and access control.

The rejected Huber site is near the future location of Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s store. Construction on that development began in August.