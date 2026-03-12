Trump touts economy, manufacturing in southwest Ohio–Kentucky visit

Trump, during his more than hourlong appearance at the latter, touched upon the economy, the cost of living and his accomplishments, plus the recently launched war with Iran.

He praised the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” for delivering no tax on overtime wages, claimed that more items are being made in the country than at any time in the country’s history and that more factories than ever are being built here.

He also said more Americans than ever before are working. That assertion stands in contrast to a March 6 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report that said that employers cut 92,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.4%.

The president paused his remarks on the economy at various times to offer shout outs to several political leaders in attendance and even to professional boxer, YouTube influencer and actor Jake Paul, whom Trump said he could see “in the not-too-distant future running for political office.”

“You have my complete and total endorsement,” Trump said.

The president also listed what he said were various accomplishments in Kentucky, including Ford Motor Company’s $2 billion assembly plant in Louisville.

“They just announced two weeks ago that they’re going to run seven days a week,” Trump said. “That’s a big difference.”

The president also lauded Apple, which he called a “great company,” for investing $2.5 billion “to manufacture 100% of the glass for iPhones and Apple Watches right here in Kentucky.”

Trump mentioned that GE Aerospace, headquartered in Evendale just outside of Cincinnati, announced that it would invest another $1 billion in its U.S. manufacturing sites — $115 million of which is focused on the Cincinnati area.

Dems rebut

Ohio Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Clyde, in a statement in advance of Trump’s visit, offered a different take on economics to the one presented by the president.

“From gas prices to energy bills to the cost of healthcare, the White House and their allies in Congress and Columbus have not only failed to lower prices, they’re actually making things worse,” Clyde said. “Republican candidates across Ohio will pay the price this November for raising costs on Ohio families while lining the pockets of billionaires and special interests.”

Nat Turner, director of communications for the Kentucky Democratic Party, wrote in a statement that Trump, “can’t sell his failing economy to Kentuckians struggling to buy groceries and gas.”

“From challenges in the bourbon industry to closing rural health care facilities, all of Kentucky’s toughest economic struggles of the past year are directly connected to his policies, including his trade wars and hospital-closing federal budget,” Turner said. “The only prescription for lowering costs for the American people is to hold Trump accountable by electing more Democrats.”

Cincinnati-area visit

Trump said that “here in the heartland of America, you’re already seeing the result of what we’ve done,” saying he had just come from Thermo Fisher Scientific, which is investing $2 million in domestic manufacturing, “all because of what we’ve done with the tariffs and with the deductions and all of the other things that we’ve done.”

Trump’s visit to the region began with a tour of Thermo Fisher Scientific in suburban Cincinnati, which specializes in a wide range of products in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare and more.

There, he discussed his administration’s efforts to persuade major manufacturers to lower prescription medication prices so that they are closer to what is charged abroad.

“I used some very strong negotiating talent to get every single country to almost immediately approve,” he told reporters.

During both stops, Trump spoke about war with Iran. He told the media at Thermo Fisher that the U.S. military is “way ahead of schedule” regarding an “excursion” in Iran.

“It’s an excursion that will keep us out of a war. For them, it’s a war. For us, it turned out to be easier than we thought,” Trump said.

Trump said he wondered why the U.S. didn’t capture Iran’s warships to use them instead of destroying them, with one of his advisers telling him, “Sir, it’s a lot more fun.”

The president said that while oil prices rose and the market was impacted, “we’ll be back on track in a pretty short while.”

‘He’s the greatest’

Despite a storm that drenched the area for much of Wednesday, the Verst Logistics stop drew about 1,000 Trump supporters who greeted his arrival with a spirited roar, frequently punctuating his remarks with applause and chants of “U-S-A, U-S-A!”

Garbed in Trump T-shirts and “Make American Great Again” baseball caps, some attendees told this news outlet they traveled there from several states away to see him. That included some of the “Front Row Joes,” a group of die-hard Trump fans who come from far and wide to get front-row seats to Trump rallies.

“We want to show our support because this man has given up everything for this country,” said Sharon Anderson, who drove from east Tennessee Monday night and slept in her car for two days before Wednesday’s event.

“I believe he’s turned the country around in such a fast pace,” said Brady Collier, who came from Indiana to see the president.

Tonya Murphy of Owensboro, Kentucky, said she arrived at 6:30 a.m. for the late-afternoon event.

“I’ve been wanting to go to a Trump rally for a long time, so I’m so excited,” Murphy said “He’s the greatest.”

Attendees this media outlet spoke with following the event said the president’s message resonated with them.

Massie blasted

Verst Logistics’ contract packing facility is in Hebron, which is part of the district of Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, whom Trump lambasted for voting against various Trump initiatives.

“Massie is a disaster for our party,” Trump said. He announced support for Republican primary challenger Ed Gallrein, a former Navy Seal, who attended the event and who Trump said is “a hero.”

In the leadup to Trump’s visit, Massie accused organizers of paying to bus people to the event in his congressional district.

“What they’ll discover is Trump fans in (Massie’s congressional district) and across the entire Commonwealth also support my work on the Epstein files, reigning in spending, ending forever wars, draining the swamp, and food freedom!” Massie posted to social media.

