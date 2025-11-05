Turben, Dorf lead in early voting for Oakwood City Council

Turben is the lone incumbent running for one of two seats open on the Oakwood City Council.

Turben was appointed to council in February 2021 to fill the seat of Chris Epley who was elected to be a judge on the Second District Court of Appeals. Turben was elected to a four-year term in November.

During her campaign this year, she said placed clean and safe drinking water, a reenergized business district and stronger cybersecurity at the top of her priority list.

“Much of our water infrastructure is aging ― some underground lines are over 100 years old. In addition, proposed legislation will require the removal of all lead service lines. The decision we make in the coming years will be critical to the health and well-being of our citizens,” she said.

Dorf, a University of Dayton music professor, spent his 13 years as an Oakwood resident putting together community improvement organizations before deciding to run this year.

He founded Citizens for a Better Oakwood, co-founded the Oakwood Inclusion Coalition and the Oakwood Pride Picnic.

Dorf was the target of a mail campaign questioning whether he is a Marxist, an allegation he vehemently denied.

“I am a committed community leader with years of experience in collaborative governance, strategic planning, change management and community advocacy,” he said.

Kelley said she would bring a unique perspective to council.

The landscape designer moved to Oakwood in 2015. She attended the U.S. Air Force Academy, Sinclair College and the University of Dayton, and is a student at the British Academy of Garden Design.

“The perspective of someone who has experience in historic preservation, landscape design, real estate and horticulture will be crucial in determining the best policies and practices for Oakwood,” she said.

Incumbents lead for Oakwood schools

In the race for the Oakwood City Schools Board of Education, voters are staying with the incumbents, according to partial results from early voting.

Incumbents Laura Middleton (31.26%), Lauren Kawai (28.86%) and John Wilson (28.49%) lead for the three available seats. Lone newcomer Sarah Bourne has 11.39% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

Bourne, a 30-year resident, worked for Oakwood Schools for more than 10 years and has two children at the Oakwood Jr./Sr. High School.

“To keep our district among the best, we need to continue supporting great teachers, encouraging innovative learning and maintaining strong academic standards. I believe open communication, transparency and responsible spending are key to keeping our community’s trust,” Bourne said.

She is trying to take a seat from one of three incumbents who have overseen a district that routinely scores among the highest locally and in the state on Ohio Department of Education and Workforce District Report Cards, including a five-star rating on the most recent report.

Kawai has served as co-president for MOMs of Oakwood and on the Oakwood Farmers’ Market Board and Citizens for a Better Oakwood in addition to serving as a room parent for the last 10 years.

Middleton has been board vice president for three years after being elected in 2021.

“I am particularly proud of maintaining our record of academic excellence, improving communication and transparency, and supporting the whole child,” Middleton said.

Wilson is seeking reelection to his third term, including serving as board president for three years.

Wilson said, if reelected, his first goal will be a continued focus on fiscal responsibility, and seek public/private funding partnerships to offset rising tax responsibilities on the community.