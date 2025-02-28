Turner reintroduces bill to restore Medicaid access to inmates awaiting trial

Under the Medicaid Inmate Exclusion Policy, people in custody do not have access to Medicaid coverage, even if they are only in pretrial detention.

This policy can disproportionately impact people unable to afford bail, disrupt access to health care and shift costs to local jails and taxpayers, Turner’s office said.

“This legislation provides a practical solution to prevent untreated health conditions from escalating, reduces burdens on local law enforcement and helps communities avoid higher long-term costs,” Turner said.

In Ohio, no inmate can be denied needed medical treatment because of a lack of ability to pay, according to the Ohio Administrative Code, which also imposes copays of $2 or $3 depending on the situation.

Turner reintroduced the Due Process Continuity of Care Act with U.S. Reps. Sylvester Turner, D-Houston, John Rutherford, R-Jacksonville, and Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam.

“Our justice system is built on the principle of innocence until proven guilty,” said U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner.

This legislation will ensure people maintain access to health care, he said, as well as helps prevent untreated health conditions from leading to recidivism.

“As a former sheriff, I know continuity of care is critical for individuals in the justice system,” Rutherford said.

Additional leaders in law enforcement also share support for the bill.

“The Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) strongly supports the Due Process Continuity of Care Act,” said MCSA leadership.

In line with the U.S. representatives' comments, uninterrupted access to treatment can help prevent conditions like substance use disorders from keeping people from continuing to be involved in the justice system, MCSA said.

People in the pretrial system experience higher rates of chronic conditions, like mental health and substance use disorders, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.

“Continuing Medicaid coverage for individuals detained pretrial is a key step in maintaining access to life-saving addiction treatment and mental health care,” said Mona Shah, senior director of Policy and Strategy at Community Catalyst, a nonprofit located in Boston focused on health policy.