Two driven, one flown to hospital after Miami County crash

Three people are in the hospital, including one who was flown via medical helicopter, following a crash at state Route 41 and W. Sugar Grove Road in Concord Township, Miami County.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office initially received the call and informed the OSHP at 6:13 p.m.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash with three people inside, all of whom were injured and taken to the hospital, OSHP said.
CareFlight flew one person to Miami Valley Hospital, while the other two were driven to Kettering Health Troy. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
About the Author