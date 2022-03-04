Man, woman critically injured after car overturns into creek

A man and a woman are in critical condition after a crash left a vehicle in a creek in Miami Township Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of South Union Road and Farmington Road at 3:03 p.m. on a report of a three-vehicle crash with entrapment, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
However, on arrival crews found that only two vehicles were involved, one of which had rolled over and landed in a creek, according to Miami Twp. Police Public Information Officer William Olinger.
A 57-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were trapped by the crash and emergency crews had to extract them from the vehicle, Olinger said.
Medics transported them to Kettering Medical Center, records said. Olinger said they are listed in critical, but not life-threatening condition.
Olinger said that the crash was possibly due to a failure to yield, which can be dangerous on country roads where speed limits are around 50-55 mph.
There is a crash reconstruction team on scene to investigate the crash further, Olinger said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
