Two Miamisburg teachers placed on paid leave following comments about Charlie Kirk

In written comments posted online last week, Aylward said that Kirk “has been calling for this” and “I have seen dozens, probably hundreds of Democratic politicians condemning this and expressing sympathy for his family. Please cite for me any example of Trump expressing condolences for victim that was a Democrat. Like the Minnesota politicians or Paul Pelosi. I’ll wait.”

Another post read, “ALL forms of gun violence are unacceptable and what happened to Charlie Kirk today was unconscionable. How about everyone throwing up “Prayers for Charlie” (which is great) also throw up prayers for three kids shot in their school today in Colorado, or the countless other mass shootings that keep happening in our country? Being frustrated at the apparent hypocrisy of seemingly only caring about gun violence when it’s a right-wing celebrity is not the same as celebrating what happened to Charlie Kirk. How about we care about ALL gun violence and finally do something about the guns?”

In 32-second audio clip reportedly recorded in the classroom and posted by others to social media, O’Connor said, “you should be allowed to say whatever you want without violence being inflicted upon you ... he like I said, was an absolute, terrible person, the things that he had said, violence is not the answer is what it comes down to, because it violates those founding ideas.”

The district’s school board held a special meeting/work session Wednesday evening and immediately went into executive session, a closed-door meeting being held “to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official,” according to the district.

The board is slated to meet tonight for its regularly scheduled meeting.

An online petition to support Aylward had amassed 2,451 signatures as of 1:20 p.m. Thursday.

“Without Mr. Aylward, there is a hole in our band community,” the petition reads. “It has affected every student, completely altering the positive and safe environment of the program. Mr. Aylward is the person who has worked very hard for his 22 years at Miamisburg to make the program what it is today.

“Going forward, the band program will continue to divide and deteriorate without our cherished director.”

An online petition launched Wednesday called for Aylward’s termination and said his rhetoric “is not only deeply offensive but also dangerous, promoting hate and normalizing violence.” It has garnered 30 signatures by 1:20 p.m. Thursday.

“Educators hold a position of immense influence over the next generation of leaders,” the petition reads. “Statements like this undermine the values of civility, respect, and moral responsibility that schools should uphold. Allowing such behavior to go unchecked endangers the emotional and moral development of students and sends a dangerous message that threats or harm toward political figures is acceptable.”