Two prosecutors face off for Vandalia Municipal Court judge; Winner will replace Judge Cynthia Heck

Amrhein said she’s running for Vandalia Municipal Court judge because she cares for her community and “doing what’s best for the people in it.” “I have worked in public service for almost my entire legal career,” she said. “I can think of no better way to serve the local community than to be elected judge.” Amrhein has spent more than a decade working on a wide variety of criminal cases, which she said has given her the experience she needs to excel as judge, like assessing evidence and criminal backgrounds of defendants, while resolving cases “in the interest of justice.”

“I have worked closely with victims of crime over my career and understand the importance of protecting both victim’s and while also respecting the defendant’s rights,” Amrhein said.

Amrhein currently works as a prosecutor for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. She also has experience as a judicial law clerk within the Special Prosecution section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Amrhein earned a bachelor’s degree in human relations from the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford before completing her law degree at University of Dayton Law School in 2011. If elected, Amrhein said she plans to maintain the license intervention program to assist people in maintaining a valid driver’s license; work towards a more streamlined procedure to provide better access to the court record system; and facilitate and strengthen the communication of court proceedings to victims.

“I plan to be fair but will also hold people accountable,” she said.

Caldwell said he’s running for judge to serve his community and “ensure that justice is administered fairly and impartially.”

“Judges need more than knowledge of the law and a mere desire to be a judge,” he said. “(They) need to have real world experience as lawyers in civil law and criminal law before seeking to become a judge.”

Caldwell has more than 31 years of experience in both criminal and civil law within both private practice and public service, which he said has given him “experience, integrity and commitment to upholding the law” necessary for success as judge.

Caldwell currently works as the city of Vandalia prosecutor. He has previous experience with the private law firm Joseph P. Moore & Associates, and as a county public defender, a Montgomery County prosecutor, a law director for the city of Englewood, and as assistant prosecutor in Vandalia.

Caldwell studied political science at Bowling Green State University before earning a law degree at University of Dayton Law School.

If elected, Caldwell said he will focus on efficient case management by increasing criminal docket days to combat case backlogs; establish performance evaluations for court employees; and ensure accountability for offenders.