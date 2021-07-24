dayton-daily-news logo
Two taken to hospital after crash that left car on fire on I-75 in West Carrollton

By Daniel Susco

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash between a car and a semi truck on southbound Interstate 75 that left the passenger vehicle on fire.

A bit before 11 p.m. Friday night, emergency crews responded to the crash near the 47 mile marker, near the Central Avenue/S Dixie Highway exit in West Carrollton, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dispatchers said that it appeared a car crashed into the rear of the semi and caught on fire.

The occupants of the car were able to get out of the car before it was fully on fire and were taken to the hospital by West Carrollton EMS.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

