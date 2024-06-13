Two taken to hospital after motorcycle crash on I-675 in Washington Twp.

By
59 minutes ago
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after a crash involving a motorcycle sent two people to the hospital and shut down northbound Interstate 675 Wednesday evening in Washington Twp.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said that the motorcycle was driving northbound at high speed when it crashed into another northbound vehicle near mile marker three.

The motorcyclist and a passenger from the other vehicle were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and the northbound lanes of the highway were closed as evidence was collected, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO map, the highway was closed past the state Route 725 exit.

The sheriff’s office said that serious injuries were inflicted, but did not clarify who sustained serious injuries in the crash. We have reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

