Two week ‘Shop Local’ program in Bellbrook to give residents $10 off their water bill

Bellbrook and Sugarcreek Twp. residents can get $10 off their water bill for the next two weeks through the city’s “Shop Local program.”

Through Sept. 30, any Bellbrook residential water customer can submit proof of purchase from a Bellbrook business with a promo code and the city will rebate $10 from their next water bill.

The program is an effort to boost Bellbrook’s businesses after extensive summer streetscape construction has impacted traffic and slowed visits to local shops, the city said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is working on extensive walkability improvements and bridge repairs on Ohio 725/ Franklin Street, including replacing beams on the bridge over the Little Sugar Creek, adding sidewalks, and installing a mid-block crossing just to the east.

The resulting lane closures have reduced the number of people visiting shops in the heart of downtown, the city said.

Explore Ohio 725 through Bellbrook to undergo multiple road and pedestrian projects

“This effort shows our strong commitment to the businesses in Bellbrook, and to continuing the growth and revitalization of our downtown” Mayor Mike Schweller said. “This innovative program is something no other city has done, and it proves how strong our city and community support the great businesses that service us.”

Here’s how it works: Any Bellbrook water customer can shop at any business in the city of Bellbrook, and ask for a promo code at checkout. Then, send it in with payment on your next residential water bill in one of the following ways:

If you pay your water bill online, send the promo code in an email to: shoplocal@cityofbellbrook.org with your address in the subject line and the promo code in the email body.

If you pay your water bill by mail or in person, write the promo code on your statement or check memo line.

Alternatively, call the utility billing office (937-848-4638) with your address and promo code.

Sugarcreek Twp. residents who are serviced by Bellbrook for their residential water delivery are encouraged to take advantage of the offer as well, the city said.