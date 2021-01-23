Drive-thru UD Arena coronavirus vaccine clinic moves indoors this weekend

The COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinic at the University of Dayton Arena moves indoors for this weekend, Premier Health announced Friday night.
The clinic, which is by appointment only and operated by Miami Valley Hospital, is from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The drive-thru clinic was moved inside the UD Arena because of the weather forecast, which calls for highs around freezing Saturday and a chance for snow and highs in the mid-30s on Sunday.
Following are new directions for patients:
- Enter Lot C at the UD Arena off Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and park in Lot B. Patients with a scheduled appointment should enter through the Connor Lobby.
- One caregiver per person
- Curbside drop off is available; driver will be directed to parking place
- Do not enter building until 15 minutes before appointment time
- Plan to stay on site for at least 30 minutes
- Wheelchairs will be available if needed.
The public is encouraged to continue to check the website, www.premierhealth.com/vaccine, for additional details and updates.
The website also will be updated with new clinic dates and times as available, and eligibility for scheduling.