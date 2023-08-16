UD EMS to hold mass casualty event drill Friday in arena parking lot

The University of Dayton’s emergency services have announced they will hold a simulated mass casualty event drill in the U.D. Arena parking lot on Friday.

The drill will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lot A, and include members of the UD Emergency Medical Services, UD Public Safety, emergency medical personnel from Premier Health and members of the Dayton Metropolitan Medical Response System, the announcement said.

During the drill, volunteers will act as victims in makeup simulating minor to serious injuries, according to the announcement, and there will be several emergency vehicles in the lot.

UD EMS said that the drill provides members a chance to practice response skills and identify areas for improvement.

UD EMS Chief Sarah Nie and Training Officer Emma Mitchell said, “As a fully student run, volunteer EMS organization, we have the unique honor and opportunity to serve our peers at UD. This exercise culminates a week of intensive training before the fall semester begins. It is our hope it will help prepare our EMTs in the event of a multi-victim emergency, while focusing on triage, resource management and non-invasive treatment methods.”

UD EMS is a student-run volunteer emergency medical services organization composed of undergraduate students, providing pre-hospital care and transportation for medica, trauma and mental health emergencies on campus during the academic year, according to the university website. Members are all nationally and locally certified Emergency Medical Technicians, the university said.