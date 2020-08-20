UD spike in COVID-19 cases raises campus alert level

The University of Dayton raised its COVID-19 campus alert level Thursday after 11 cases were reported this week.
UD has 16 active cases, which prompted the move from Level 1 - Contained to Level 2 - Localized, which indicates small outbreaks.
The university said it has a ‘high degree in confidence in our ability to isolate and contain flare-ups” in a letter from UD President Eric Spina to the campus community.
The university also said it determined that the outbreaks are happening among groups of students who have not been following safety protocols by gathering in groups, not wearing face coverings and not maintaining social distance.
Students who test positive for the coronavirus have returned home to isolate, and those they identified as close contacts are in a 14-day quarantine.