UD researchers land huge $850M Air Force contract

This contract came from the Rapid Sustainment Office at Wright-Patterson, and is meant to provide support in the areas of engineering, research and development.

The Rapid Sustainment Office — part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson — is dedicated to fast manufacturing and problem-solving. This is the same outfit that supplied 3-D printed parts to C-5 Super Galaxy maintainers at Robins Air Force Base in recent years.

Last year, Cornerstone Research Group in Miami Twp. won a $2.5 million contract from the RSO office to design a prototype additive printer to produce big parts.

UDRI’s work will be performed locally and is expected to be completed by March 15, 2033.

A representative of UDRI, one of the Dayton area’s biggest and busiest defense contractors, said there would be comment beyond the DOD announcement.

Also in the Dayton area, the DOD announced that Beavercreek’s Woolpert Inc. won a $49.9 million Army Corps of Engineers contract to support the Joint Airborne Lidar Bathymetry Technical Center of Expertise, a center with capabilities in underwater coast mapping and tracking coastline data.

Based near the Beavercreek-Kettering municipal border, Woolpert is an architecture, engineering, geospatial and strategic consulting firm, with more than 2,500 employees total, about 200 of them in the Dayton area.