UD sells Brown Street site for $400K to Pine Club

The Pine Club has purchased property near its Brown Street restaurant from the University of Dayton.
Pine Club Real Estate Inc. bought property at 1918 Brown St. from East Aqua Development V1 LLC, which is tied to the University of Dayton.
The building is two doors north of the popular old-school steakhouse at 1926 Brown St.
The deed in the transaction was signed by Andrew Horner, UD’s executive vice president of business and administrative services.
Montgomery County auditor’s records dated the transaction as Feb. 15.
An employee answering the phone at the Pine Club Tuesday morning referred questions to a manager who wasn’t there. A message seeking comment was sent to Horner and a UD spokesman.
