UD sells Brown Street site for $400K to Pine Club

1918 Brown St., Dayton. Montgomery County photo

1918 Brown St., Dayton. Montgomery County photo

Local News
By , Staff
17 minutes ago

The Pine Club has purchased property near its Brown Street restaurant from the University of Dayton.

Pine Club Real Estate Inc. bought property at 1918 Brown St. from East Aqua Development V1 LLC, which is tied to the University of Dayton.

Wright-Patterson officer wins preliminary injunction in vaccine suit against Air Force

The building is two doors north of the popular old-school steakhouse at 1926 Brown St.

The Pine Club will reopen its dining room and offer curbside carryout starting July 29, 2020.

The deed in the transaction was signed by Andrew Horner, UD’s executive vice president of business and administrative services.

Montgomery County auditor’s records dated the transaction as Feb. 15.

An employee answering the phone at the Pine Club Tuesday morning referred questions to a manager who wasn’t there. A message seeking comment was sent to Horner and a UD spokesman.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

