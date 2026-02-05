Union man indicted, accused of sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl

A Union man is facing charges for an alleged sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Matthew James Morrissey, 37, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of 10 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and he was not in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing, according to the jail website.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 19.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Union police began to investigate Morrissey on Aug. 19, 2025, when they were called to a residence on a sexual assault complaint. They met the father of girl, who said that he had information that Morrissey had an ongoing sexual relationship with the child.

After further investigation, including interviews and forensic examinations of the victim’s and Morrissey’s cellphones, police said they found the relationship occurred in June and July 2025.

