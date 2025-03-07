‘A dignity issue’: Universal changing tables popping up across Ohio. It all started here

This week, the Corcorans attended the unveiling of a new universal changing table at the Dayton Art Institute. Jennifer, who also leads the Changing Spaces Ohio campaign, said it’s hard to put into words what adult-sized changing tables mean for families like hers.

“The amount of people this will affect, I think, is beyond our scope,” Corcoran said. “Not only will Matthew get this experience, but then his friends will also get that experience. Others will get this experience”

Universal changing tables are long benches that can be used to change the clothing of a person who has mobility needs. Some of these changing tables, like the one located at the art museum, are mounted to a wall and can be lowered and raised with the push of a button.

The new universal changing table at DAI is a part of nearly 20 changing tables in the area that have resulted from local advocacy efforts by the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services and parents like Corcoran.

Local efforts

MCBDSS interim superintendent Kamarr Gage said changing tables help people with disabilities and their loved ones access public spaces across Ohio.

“Individuals want to be able to participate in their community,” Gage said. “This has opened up the community in a lot of different ways.”

The MCBDDS received $125,000 in ARPA funds from Montgomery County to install the universal changing tables in 2021. For this project, the board crafted a list of high-traffic locations that are visited by people in Montgomery County — or spaces that people with disabilities want to visit, but feel like they can’t due to their mobility needs.

MCBDDS officials, along with consultant and project manager Corcoran, began approaching locations to see if they would install changing tables in their restroom facilities. These tables range from $3,000 to $12,000 depending on the model.

ARPA funding covered the purchase and installation costs of changing tables at DAI and other organizations.

“I think this is a ripple,” said DAI Director and President Michael Roediger. “I think we all have to be advocates for it, so it keeps happening.”

Dayton Metro Library’s main branch, Five Rivers MetroParks Second Street Market, the Kettering Recreation Center, Dayton International Airport, and entertainment hubs like the Rose Music Center and the Schuster Performing Arts Center have also been funded through the effort.

After local advocates and officials at the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities shared information about their efforts to expand the presence of universal changing tables, the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities made some of its ARPA funds available to all county boards through a grant program.

This program awarded the MCBDDS another $375,000 for changing tables installed at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, Catholic Social Services, Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, the Dayton Convention Center, the Miamisburg Riverscape Park and more Dayton Metro Library locations. A mobile changing table was also funded for the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

The MCBDDS has also helped organizations like the Centerville Washington Park District Activity Center Park secure funding for a changing table. Operators of other locations, like Five Rivers MetroParks’ Carriage Hill Farm, and the Washington Twp. RecPlex, also consulted with the MCBDDS to install their own tables.

The MCBDDS officials said a few other universal changing table projects are in the works locally, and the board is looking for other locations that would be interested in installing changing tables.

Statewide spread

Neighboring cities have also rolled out accessibility resources in recent weeks. Developmental Disabilities of Clark County has a new mobile changing unit to improve services for people who use wheelchairs when they’re attending community events.

Universal changing tables have been sprouting outside of the Dayton area, too. Last year, DODD funded the installation of 136 universal changing tables in 42 Ohio counties in total.

Ohio also leads the nation in installing changing tables that adults can use at rest stops.

In January, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled the first of these 29 planned universal changing stations.

“Our hope is that these universal changing stations and others we will be installing across the state will encourage new possibilities for people with disabilities, their families, and caregivers as they travel Ohio,” said DeWine in a press release. “By adding this valuable resource to more of our rest areas, we are increasing inclusion and accessibility for everyone to be able to fully experience all that Ohio has to offer.”

Corcoran helped start the conversation about Ohio adding universal changing tables to new rest area buildings. Her organization Changing Spaces Ohio also offers an interactive map that highlights public spaces across the state that are equipped with universal changing tables.

The Ohio Statehouse also unveiled its first-ever universal changing table in 2023 in collaboration with the MCBDDS.

‘Dignity issue’

When Corcoran and her son went to the Mama Mia musical at the Schuster Center last year, Matthew was able to enjoy the show because there was a changing table at the theater.

Corcoran said the colors and music of the performance that day had Matthew captivated.

“It was probably one of the best nights he’s ever had — for some reason, he was so into that show. And I kept thinking, had that table not been there, he would not have had that experience,” she said. “And that really touched us and spoke to why we do this.”

Gage said that in his more than 20 years with the MCBDDS, he’s seen the system evolve: historically, people with disabilities were not able to access public spaces due to numerous obstacles. In addition, the mobility needs of people increase as they age.

Gage said he’s heard from families that they have been forced to change their loved one with disabilities on dirty bathroom floors or in their cars — places that lack any amount of privacy.

But changing tables help close the accessibility gap.

“We’re able to help individuals and their families. They have more sanitary conditions, and it’s a dignity issue, to be honest,” he said.