University of Dayton adds seven trustees, welcomes new board chair

Gross-Cassel will serve as a recent alumni trustee, a position for members three to eight years post-graduation with a record of student engagement in volunteer and philanthropy initiatives and continued involvement with UD.

Deb Tobias has been named board chair, replacing Rick Omlor.

“Our new trustees care deeply about the University of Dayton and its students,” said University President Eric F. Spina in statement.. “They bring a range of skills, diverse perspectives and a passion for the role of higher education in a complex world. I look forward to working with them, and our new board chair Deb Tobias, as we continue to build on the momentum of the ‘We Soar’ campaign and tackle the many challenges facing universities today. I am confident that these new trustees will help make UD even better.”