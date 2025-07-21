University of Dayton sophomore dies by drowning

Skotzke was born on July 6, 2005, and died “suddenly and tragically by drowning in a swimming accident” on Thursday, July 17, 2025, according to an obituary by DeJohn Funeral Homes.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon on Friday, July 25, at St. Anselm Catholic Church, at 12969 Chillicothe Road, in Chesterland. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.

Skotzke’s family will receive friends at The DeJohn Funeral Home and Celebrations Center of Chesterland, at 12811 Chillicothe Road, on Wednesday and Thursday, July 23 and 24, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Skotzke attended St. Anselm School through eighth grade and graduated from Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin High School in 2024.

“Luke was a thoughtful young man with a servant’s heart evidenced by his multiple mission trips to Appalachia. He recently co-founded the NDCL Alumni Group, so that he and other graduates could continue to serve others in Appalachia,” his obituary says. “Luke was selfless and giving, always putting others first. He enjoyed photography, stargazing, weightlifting, playing guitar, listening to music, attending concerts, building Legos, and playing video games.”

In lieu of flowers, Skotzke’s family asks loved ones to consider honoring his legacy of helping others by donating to support the Appalachian Mission Trips for Students and Alumni through NDCL Campus Ministry.

A memorial for Skotzke will be set up in the first prayer niche of the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, according to UD leaders.

“You are welcome to stop in and light a candle or offer a prayer in remembrance of him. A gathering for support and to remember Luke’s life will take place in the fall when our community returns to campus,” the campus-wide email says.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Luke’s family, friends, faculty, staff and our entire campus community,” UD President Eric Spina, Vice President Casey Gill, and Asst. Vice President Crystal Sullivan said in a joint statement.

Campus ministers, the dean of students office, housing and residence life, and counseling center staff are available for anyone affected by this loss, the statement reads.

University community members can contact any of the following organizations for assistance: