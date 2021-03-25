X

University of Dayton to hold six in-person graduation ceremonies May 7-9

FILE PHOTO: Over 1,500 undergraduates students received their diplomas from the University of Dayton Sunday, in the school’s 167th commencement ceremony. May 7, 2017. TREMAYNE HOGUE / STAFF
FILE PHOTO: Over 1,500 undergraduates students received their diplomas from the University of Dayton Sunday, in the school’s 167th commencement ceremony. May 7, 2017. TREMAYNE HOGUE / STAFF

Local News | 53 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

The University of Dayton will hold six in-person graduation ceremonies on campus on May 7-9 at UD Arena. The ceremonies were designed to allow graduates and their guests to celebrate safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Students will be limited to four guests who must follow safety guidelines, including wearing a face covering. Tickets will be required to enter UD Arena and seats will be assigned.

ExploreWright State says it will host in-person graduation this year

Only essential support staff for the ceremonies will attend.

“We know students and families strongly desire a memorable, in-person event, and we are thankful to members of the commencement planning team, who extensively studied venues and options with student input, for their work to make these events possible,” said Paul Benson, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs.

Ceremonies will take place on the following days:

Friday, May 7:

  • School of Law
  • Doctoral/Mater’s programs

Saturday, May 8:

  • College of Arts and Sciences (two ceremonies)
  • ROTC Commissioning
  • Baccalaureate Mass

Sunday, May 9:

  • Schools of Education and Health Science and Engineering
  • School of Business Administration

“While we would love to be together under one roof at the same time, hosting the smaller ceremonies allows us to offer a weatherproof facility with excellent accessibility, sound and video capabilities, and an experienced team well-versed in working under public health guidelines,” President Eric F. Spina and Benson said in a message to students.

ExploreUniversity of Dayton to increase coronavirus testing after St. Patrick’s Day party

A Baccalaureate Mass will be held at 6 p.m. May 8 at UD Arena. Due to limited seating, tickets will be required. More information about registering for tickets will be released at a later date.

Plans may be changed based on the state of the pandemic on campus or in the community at the time of graduation.

More information on ceremony times, tickets and livestreams will be released at a later date and shared on the graduation website.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.