Unsealed court records show another Thug Rider sentenced in violent crime conspiracy

The sentencing took place on Feb. 7, 2025, but the court filing wasn’t unsealed until earlier this month.

Marshall previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in racketeering, conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, according to court documents.

Of the 14 Thug Riders indicted, at least 11 have pleaded guilty, including Marshall, Juan Robles, Cody Hughes, Justin Baker, Jared Peters, Michael Reese, Brent Egleston, Michael Henry, Joseph Rader, Daniel Hutten and Matthew Hawkins.

Brandon Fisher and John Smith had change of plea hearings scheduled for October and November, but the outcomes of the hearings are not available.

As of Wednesday, there were no change of plea hearings or plea updates listed on the court docket for Norman Beach.

The gang is accused of committing various violent acts in the Miami Valley and Kentucky from May 2021 through March 2024.

According to court records, the Thug Riders were responsible for the following:

• The explosion of a former member’s pick-up truck in Huber Heights on May 25, 2021.

• The fatal shooting of 43-year-old Joseph Nicholson in Harrison Twp. on Sept. 26, 2021. Hawkins, Fisher and Smith, along with other unnamed Thug Riders, shot at a Chevrolet Tahoe 40 times while Nicholson was sitting inside, according to the indictment.

• A gunfight on April 9, 2023, at a rival motorcycle group’s clubhouse in Lexington, Kentucky. The Thug Riders reportedly fired 192 rounds during the attack, but no one was injured.

• A fight at a Dayton bar on June 17, 2023. According to the indictment, the gang broke a man’s leg and gave him a black eye.

• A gunfight at another motorcycle club’s clubhouse in Springfield on March 20, 2024. Marshall and Fisher allegedly tried to force their way into the clubhouse, resulting in gunfire. Fisher was shot twice in the head, according to court records.

• The assault of two members of a rival motorcycle club in London, Ohio, on March 16, 2024.