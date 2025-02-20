Thug Riders: What’s next for 14 members of motorcycle club accused of federal crimes

On Feb. 10, U.S. District Judge Michael J. Newman signed an order requiring the defense teams to submit a joint status report by April 8.

The report will include at least three dates for the final pretrial conference and trial. The defense will also give an update on discovery and the Speedy Trial Act deadline.

The Speedy Trial Act establishes time limits for different stages of federal criminal prosecution and ensures defendants have a chance to prepare for trial.

The Thug Riders are accused of participating in violent crimes in Dayton, Huber Heights, Harrison Twp., Springfield, Logan County, London, Ohio, and Lexington, Kentucky.

The Thug Riders were reportedly involved in the deadly shooting of 43-year-old Joseph Nicholson in Harrison Twp. on Sept. 26, 2021, and also allegedly had shootouts and gunfights with other motorcycle clubs in Springfield and Lexington, Kentucky.

According to federal court records, members detonated an explosive device in a former member’s truck in Huber Heights in May 2021 after the former member left the club without paying the $1,000 exit fee and didn’t surrender their motorcycle.

Fourteen members are facing charges, including Juan Robles, who helped create the Dayton chapter of the Thug Riders and was the Midwest regional “boss” at the time of the indictment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Other leaders — Joey Marshall, Midwest sergeant at arms; Jared Peters, Dayton chapter president; Brandon Fisher, Dayton chapter sergeant at arms; and John Smith, Dayton chapter enforcer — were also indicted.

Norman Beach, Michael Henry, Daniel Hutton, Michael Reese, Matthew Hawkins, Joseph Rader, Justin Baker, Cody Hughes and Brent Egleston are facing federal charges as well.

As of Feb. 20, Henry is the only member to have pleaded guilty to charges.

He entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to engage in racketeering, conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering and commission of a violent crime in aid of racketeering as part of a plea agreement during a hearing on Feb. 6, according to court records.

The court has not announced if Henry’s plea will be accepted. He was referred to the probation department for pre-sentence investigation pending the court’s decision.