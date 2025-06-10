UPDATE: 2 released from hospital, 5-year-old expected to survive suspected OVI crash

Around 7:30 p.m. on June 3, officers responded to a crash at the South Main Street and East Stewart Street intersection.

A Ford F-150 Tremor was going south on South Main Street when it ran a red light at East Stewart Street and hit the rear driver’s side of a Honda Odyssey, according to police.

The crash caused the Ford to spin, and it then hit a Toyota RAV4 that was approaching the stop light while going north on South Main Street.

The Honda also hit a curb and utility pole, according to a crash report.

All three occupants in the Honda were injured and taken to the hospital.

No one in the Ford or Toyota was transported to the hospital.

All three vehicles had disabling damage.

Impairment is suspected in the crash, police said.

Traffic Services Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the crash.