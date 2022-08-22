Upgrades to Greene County airport to bolster education, business use

The Greene County airport is home to several businesses, including MacAir Aviation, which offers flight training and instruction, aircraft maintenance, and serves as fixed-base operator for fuel, ground transportation and flight planning at the airport. Last year, Sinclair Community College signed a three-year contract with MacAir to provide aviation students with fixed-wing ground and flight training instruction.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has also utilized the Greene County airport for training medical personnel, and the airport has hosted Air Camp, which teaches kids about aviation technology through STEM-focused activities.

Combined Shape Caption An aerial view of the Greene County Airport. STAFF FILE PHOTO / TY GREENLEES Combined Shape Caption An aerial view of the Greene County Airport. STAFF FILE PHOTO / TY GREENLEES

“We do have a healthy interest in basing aircraft at the airport,” Christensen said. “We are trying to support the Greene County community more broadly by some of the investments made here.”

Of the 50 hangars at the Greene County Airport, the Airport Authority rents 40 of these, and 10 are privately owned ‘condo’ hangars. Hangar rental rates range from $205-$270 a month. Tie-down rates are $8 for overnight, waived with a fuel purchase, or $50 monthly. The airport currently has a waiting list for rental spots, with an estimated three-year wait time for new requests.

Renovations to the facility are still in the design phase, Christensen said. Construction would begin once Air Force training programs are complete.