Uptown, roadwork anchor Centerville’s nearly $30M project plan for 2026

Centerville expects $12.9 million in outside/other funding for its 2026 capital improvement program, meaning the net cost to the city will be $16.8 million.

A Uptown Public Greenspace and Northwest Parking Lot Expansion is a big part of the plan and is budgeted at $6.5 million.

It’s scheduled to take place this year and next, but the city is “very early in design so pinpointing an exact timeline is tough right now,” Centerville spokeswoman Kate Bostdorff told Dayton Daily News.

The Uptown Northwest Parking Lot Expansion is “a key investment” in supporting the continued growth and success of Centerville’s historic Uptown district, Bostdorff said.

“Uptown has seen rising demand for dining, shopping, services and events, which has increased the need for public greenspace and convenient and accessible parking,” Bostdorff said. “Adding greenspace and expanding parking lot connectivity will increase safety and help ensure that visitors, residents and employees can easily reach and patronize our local businesses.”

Better public greenspace and parking access encourages more foot traffic, improve vibrancy, reduces congestion on neighborhood streets and supports the businesses that are fueling Uptown’s revitalization, she said.

A rebuild of four traffic signals from span wire to mast arm is estimated to cost $1.5 million. The four signals are at the intersections of Alex Bell Road and Cushwa Drive, Alex Bell and Bigger Road, Franklin Street and S. Johanna Drive, and Franklin and the Centerville High School exit.

Not only does this improve the aesthetics of these intersections, but the project also includes ADA-compliant pedestrian improvements, Bostdorff said. Construction is slated to run through December.

Centerville also plans to invest $5.1 million in an asphalt program planned to last this spring and summer. As part of the effort, the city will resurface a little more than 15 lane miles. An interactive map at www.centervilleohio.gov/resurfacingmap shows which streets are planned for each year.

Voters approved a 0.5% increase to the city’s income tax in 2016, and city leaders vowed a large portion of the funds generated would be used for street maintenance and repair, Bostdorff said.

Another capital improvement project for this year is a renovation of the Yankee Trace Academy Lounge, which is estimated to cost $275,000.

Construction is expected to last from this month until April.

Bostdorff said the renovation of the Academy Lounge is “an important investment” in keeping The Golf Club at Yankee Trace competitive, welcoming and aligned with the expectations of today’s guests.

“The improved space will better support events by increasing the room capacity to 80 and through the addition of an exterior door,” she said. “This will help generate additional revenue during the winter months and expand the club’s ability to serve guests.”

A refreshed lounge also enhances the customer experience by offering a more comfortable, functional and visually appealing environment for both golfers and guests, Bostdorff said.

Also slated for this year is a resurfacing of Centerville Station Road from Breawood Trail to Park East Court from May to November for $741,000, she said. Additionally, crews will build an asphalt multi-use path from the existing path to Park East Court.