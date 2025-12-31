Centerville, Washington Twp. mark year of major growth, projects in 2025

Centerville-Sheetz-Elsa’s fight: Court rules against city, in favor of gas station chain

A Montgomery County judge ruled last January, and an appeals court affirmed in November, that Centerville City Council illegally reversed its initial approval for a Sheetz gas station on Far Hills Avenue, meaning the project likely replaces the existing Elsa’s Restaurant.

Courts found the city’s denial was arbitrary and exceeded its authority, forcing approval of the site plan with conditions, despite community opposition citing traffic and character concerns.

In December, Centerville asked the Ohio Supreme Court to review and overturn the Sheetz development case ruling allowing the gas station and convenience store.

Long-planned I-675 interchange project to move forward

A long‑term, $70 million project to fix the congested and crash‑prone I‑675/Wilmington Pike interchange advanced a bit further in 2025.

The Ohio Department of Transportation in May approved a diverging diamond interchange for Wilmington Pike, a design that boosts safety by removing left turns across oncoming traffic. Design work is expected to start this year, with construction beginning in 2029.

The goal of the project is to improve safety, ease traffic backups and strengthen connections for the many commuters who travel through the area each day.

The first phase will widen parts of Wilmington Pike and Clyo Road to relieve current bottlenecks. The full effort includes five phases that span the interchange, nearby ramps, and sections of Feedwire Road, along with planned improvements for pedestrians. Some elements, including the future of the Feedwire Road bridge work, are still being evaluated.

$8 million makeover transforms Centerville’s Stubbs Park and bandshell

Centerville upgraded the Stubbs Park bandshell and surrounding area to make it more accessible and easier to use for events. Improvements completed this June include ADA‑accessible paths, new performer spaces, updated restrooms, and modernized electric and drainage systems. The city also built a new accessible event plaza that supports food trucks and vendors.

Other upgrades include renovated concessions and restrooms, a refreshed building exterior, and a redesigned Spring Valley Road entrance to improve traffic flow.

A new parking lot near the Veterans Memorial and amphitheater improves safety by moving cars away from the main drive. The city also combined and expanded three ponds to improve stormwater control and added natural plantings around them.

Funded by federal and local sources, the project cost $8 million.

Township puts police levy on ballot

Washington Twp. in December voted to place a new 0.9‑mill continuous police levy on the ballot this May.

The levy, if approved, would raise about $1.7 million a year and could only be used for law‑enforcement expenses. Homeowners would pay an extra $31.50 per year for every $100,000 of property value.

The money is needed because Washington Twp. is growing quickly and police calls are up 20% compared to before the pandemic, according to a township spokeswoman.

If approved, the levy would fund one additional detective, two more road patrol deputies and two new cruisers.

Benham’s Grove makes its debut

Centerville unveiled its new Benham’s Grove event center in July, along with a host of updates to and redesigns of the historic site’s facilities.

The event center complex and community gathering space at 166 N. Main St. accommodates up to 200 people and features 4,200 square feet of usable space, including a bridal wing, a groom’s area and a warming kitchen.

Constructing the event center accounted for nearly $7 million of the project’s $9.7 million total cost. The remainder included renovating 19th Century farmhouse Gerber House ($1.6 million), a cottage ($75,000) and event barn ($75,000), plus all aspects of design (nearly $1.1 million).

Benham’s Grove, which started as farmland owned by Centerville founder Aaron Nutt, was purchased by merchant Joseph Benham, who built a Victorian farmhouse there in the late 1800s. After multiple owners, it was purchased and renovated by Centerville in 1991 to become a community gathering place.

Countryside Park’s first phase completed

Washington Twp. this year wrapped up the first phase of the Countryside Park Master Plan was completed. The 2-year project included dredging Turtle and Heron ponds of accumulated siltation, installing mediation systems, stabilizing the pond banks, building an accessible pedestrian bridge and deck/boardwalk, and establishing wetlands for native wildlife, a township spokeswoman said.

All were features of a Riparian Corridor project partially funded by two Clean Ohio grants totaling more than $1.3 million, the spokeswoman said. The A-frame shelter also underwent a makeover, with installation of a new roof, skylights, and drainage.

The Centerville Noon Optimist Club contributed $20,000 toward installation of a deck/boardwalk that extends over Turtle Pond for fishing.

Mixed-use development notches approval

Cornerstone of Centerville South, a new 72‑acre commercial and mixed‑use development on the southeast corner of I‑675 and Wilmington Pike, was approved by Centerville City Council last June.

A concept plan for the site shows 14 developable parcels designated for various uses including restaurants, retail, hotels and office buildings, and a dedicated entertainment zone.

Developer Oberer Companies estimates a $93 million investment as part of the project. Centerville City Council in 2024 approved Oberer’s request to rezone the western portion of the site.

Centerville completes comprehensive plan

Centerville in June completed an initiative resulting in the city’s first new comprehensive plan in more than 20 years.

The plan is a long‑term strategy to guide future land use, development, economic growth, and infrastructure investment, city planner Ian Vanness previously told this news outlet.

The update was created through a 15‑month planning process led by Sarah Kelly of Planning Next and supported by a 15‑member steering committee representing residents, businesses, and community organizations.

Changes come to school board, city council

In the race for three open seats on Centerville School Board this November, incumbent Megan Murray Sparks and non-incumbents Kathy Crippen and Mark Peters scored victories.

Defeated was incumbent John Doll, who had more than 30 years of school board experience.

Also departing the school board in 2025 was David Roer, who opted to not run for a ninth term after 32 years of service.

Also in Centerville, 3-term city council member John Palcher opted not to run for another term. Elected to council in November were incumbents Bill Serr and JoAnne Rau, plus newcomer Terry Posey, a former police sergeant and longtime attorney.

In the race for two spots on the Washington Twp. Board of Trustees, incumbents Sharon Lowry and Scott Paulson outpaced non-incumbent Luke Trubee.