U.S. 35 lanes, ramp closed from unknown 'hazard'

23 minutes ago
Some type of incident on U.S. 35 has temporarily closed lanes in Montgomery County Saturday afternoon.

A call about a potential hazard on U.S. 35 near Jefferson Street came in around 10:30 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Dispatch said lanes are closed starting at U.S. 35 Steve Whalen Boulevard and the ramp from U.S. 35 at Keowee Street. The OH-GO maps as of 12:35 p.m. showed stopped traffic.

This story will be updated as details become available.

