U.S. 40, MetroParks trail, Troy highway ramp among future ODOT projects

Construction is scheduled to begin spring 2026 and will require up to six months.

Traffic on state Route 41 will be maintained, but ramp detours will be required.

Five Rivers MetroParks has a proposal to undertake resurfacing and repairs to the Great Miami Recreation Trail from Triangle Park to Rip Rap Road.

“The project is necessary to restore a smooth and safe trail surface,” ODOT said.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2026 and requires approximately two months. The trail will be detoured during construction with signed detours posted.

ODOT proposes to undertake concrete pavement repairs on U.S. 40 at the Englewood Dam to address deteriorated pavement conditions.

Construction is expected to begin in July 2025 and will require approximately one month.

There will be a signed detour of U.S. 40, and access to Englewood MetroPark will be maintained.

Residents may submit comments by Jan. 1. Comments can include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy and historic or cultural resources. Those interested in giving feedback on the above project can submit their comments to Tricia Bishop at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov or 937-497-6721.