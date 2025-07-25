U.S. District Court holds second annual Student Justice Institute in Dayton

The institute also aims to highlight what it could be like to work in law. The camp is targeted, but not exclusive to, 10, 11 and 12 grade students interested in a law enforcement or legal career.

Anatomy of a Criminal Case was the theme of the first day. Students learned about their rights under the Fourth Amendment, how prosecution and defense in a case work and plea negotiations. The theme of the second day was Naturalization and Civil Cases.

Hands-on activities and demonstrations were held as well. Students helped develop arguments relating to the First Amendment with faculty and students from the University of Dayton School of Law.

Students also viewed a demonstration of preliminary pretrial proceedings and saw a real naturalization ceremony where applicants took the Oath of Citizenship.

Many professors, judges, agents and attorneys gave presentations and were available throughout the day.

United States Magistrate Judge Caroline Gentry said that there were about 50 students at the camp this year and that understanding law is “hugely important.”

“Most of what people know about courts is from what they see on TV,” Gentry said. “For people to be able to come in and actually see how the court works and ask questions is a unique opportunity.”

Gentry also emphasized the importance of the institution in fostering trust between the people and the court.

“The legitimacy of the judicial system depends on the people believing that it’s fair, impartial, transparent and open to the public. This is a part of reinforcing that legitimacy.”

Natalia Alvarez, one of the students at the institute, plans to attend Vanderbilt University this fall to study pre-law and political science and said the experience has only enhanced her interest.

“Being here talking to attorneys and judges, and having that opportunity to speak one-on-one with these amazing people who serve my community directly, it’s only made me want to pursue a career in law,” Alvarez said.

Madison Palmer, an incoming senior at Global Impacts STEM Academy in Springfield, said that she doesn’t have an interest in law, but found the institute fun and interesting overall.