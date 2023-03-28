BreakingNews
Italian restaurant to open in former space of Xenia China Inn
X

Worker thrown from utility truck bucket in Jefferson Twp. crash

Local News
By
Updated 16 minutes ago

A man was ejected from a utility truck bucket Tuesday morning while working on traffic lights in Jefferson Twp.

The bucket truck was struck by a box truck around 10:10 a.m. at Germantown Pike and Farmersville West Carrollton Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

ExploreDayton pursuit ends in crash in Riverside

The man worked for a private contractor working on the traffic lights over state Route 4 (Germantown Pike) at the time of the crash.

The worker’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was taken by ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Jefferson Twp. Fire Department

In Other News
1
Ohlmann has donated former downtown offices to this community...
2
Centerville to get new location of growing chicken franchise
3
Troy park shooting: 2 plead guilty, 2 cases pending, charges dropped...
4
Test anxiety? State testing begins for Ohio students this week
5
Pre-tax child care savings has advocates for military families smiling

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top