Worker thrown from utility truck bucket in Jefferson Twp. crash

A man was ejected from a utility truck bucket Tuesday morning while working on traffic lights in Jefferson Twp.
The bucket truck was struck by a box truck around 10:10 a.m. at Germantown Pike and Farmersville West Carrollton Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The man worked for a private contractor working on the traffic lights over state Route 4 (Germantown Pike) at the time of the crash.
The worker’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was taken by ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Jefferson Twp. Fire Department
