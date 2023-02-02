VA offers $30M to hire case managers helping formerly homeless veterans

This funding is meant to help organizations hire case managers, who will help veterans find permanent housing, deal with challenges to maintaining that housing; connect with services to address issues such as poor credit histories and more, the VA said.

The number of veterans experiencing homelessness has fallen by 11% since early 2020 and 55.3% since 2010, the VA said. Last year, the VA placed more than 40,000 homeless veterans into permanent housing — exceeding VA’s goal by more than 6%.

“For many veterans experiencing homelessness, moving into permanent housing is the first step toward the stability and independence they deserve,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said. “But our work doesn’t stop there. These case managers help ensure that once veterans become housed, they get the resources they need to stay housed.”