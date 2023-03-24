Value of LexisNexis defense contract rises to $47.1 million

RELX Inc., the parent company of LexisNexis, was awarded a $10,058,160 firm-fixed-price modification to a previous contract for continued access to the LexisNexis Continuous Evaluation / ProMonitor solution, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The solution provides public records that include third party data, data analytics, risk scoring and alerting for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA).