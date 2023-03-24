X

Value of LexisNexis defense contract rises to $47.1 million

Contract involves work for Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

A federal agency charged with conducting investigations for security clearances continues will rely on LexisNexis in Miami Twp. for at least another year.

RELX Inc., the parent company of LexisNexis, was awarded a $10,058,160 firm-fixed-price modification to a previous contract for continued access to the LexisNexis Continuous Evaluation / ProMonitor solution, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The solution provides public records that include third party data, data analytics, risk scoring and alerting for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA).

Work will be performed in Miami Twp.

This option period will be incrementally funded with fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds, the DOD said. The period of performance for the option is March 28, 2023, through March 27, 2024.

This contract modification brings the cumulative value of the order to $47,118,080. The contract came from the DCSA Contracting and Procurement Office in Quantico, Va.

The agency was created in 2019, when the primary responsibility for federal government background investigations shifted from the Office of Personnel Management to the DOD. The agency conducts security clearance investigations and handles information assurance.

