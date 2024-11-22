Vandalia-Butler school board picks athletic director to take over as treasurer

The board on Tuesday approved a contract with Jordan Shumaker, who will succeed Beavers.

Shumaker has been employed by the district since 2016, serving primarily as the athletic director, according to district spokeswoman Mary Stephens.

Shumaker will work alongside Beavers before officially taking over the role on July 1, 2025.

“Mr. Shumaker has been completing the necessary semester hours and will have met all of the qualifications required to serve as treasurer when he applies for his license in the coming weeks,” Stephens said. “We are fortunate to have a seven-month transition period between treasurers and have the utmost confidence in Shumaker’s ability to excel in this role.”

In Ohio school districts, the treasurer is one of only two employees to report directly to the school board, working side-by-side with the superintendent. The position requires a license from the state and has specific educational requirements.

The district said Shumaker has gained experience relevant to his new role while serving as athletic director.

“With a strong background in fiscal processes and managing capital improvement projects, including $1.5 million in athletic improvements, none of which used tax dollars, Shumaker will bring a blend of leadership experience and fiscal responsibility to his new role,” a school district statement reads.

“I am excited about the opportunity to step into this role and continue serving the Vandalia-Butler school community,” Shumaker said. “I look forward to working with our team to continue planning for the long-term financial stability of our district and to build on the strong foundation Mr. Beavers has created.”

Earlier this year, the Vandalia-Butler school district sued the city of Vandalia for what the school system alleged to be “breaches of revenue sharing related to tax-abated properties.”

The district argued the city owed the school system in excess of $10 million, according to the lawsuit, monies generated from a Community Reinvestment Area.

The lawsuit was subsequently settled in an agreement requiring the city to pay the school district $4.35 million over a two-year period.

The district received $1.35 million in April and $500,000 in July. The remaining $2.5 million will be paid in two equal installments of $1.25 million by April 1, 2025, and April 1, 2026, according to the district. The money is to be deposited into the district’s general operating fund.