Vandalia rejects townhome project north of I-70 for second time; developer files appeal

This is the second time the city has considered this project, as DDC Management submitted similar plans in 2022.

In both instances, the project received a recommendation for approval by planning commission before being ultimately rejected by council.

DDC Management, being represented by law office Coolidge Wall, filed an administrative appeal against the city in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court earlier this month.

The city of Vandalia has not yet officially responded to the appeal, according to court records.

A number of residents voiced concerns to the city about the proposed project, specifically the possibility of overcrowding within the local school district, issues with property values and maintenance, and sound pollution from the nearby highway.

“It’s just a really awkward location for a development,” resident Mark Fernelius said while addressing council prior to their most recent vote.

Another concern is the anticipated increase in traffic, he said.

“Three years ago, this same development plan was presented to city council (and) the traffic and safety along Mulberry Road was one of the main concerns at that time,” Fernelius said.

“... Nothing has changed along Mulberry Road and with it being a very narrow and winding road, there is a lack of necessary infrastructure there to support this development.”

A spokesperson for the developer and property owner addressed council to say the project plans fall within the city’s comprehensive plan guidelines, highlighting the planning commission’s unanimous recommendation of approval.

“The proposed development serves a need for owner-occupied market-rate workforce housing that appeals to first-time home buyers,” said Robert Ballinger, an attorney with Coolidge Wall.

Ballinger further said the development would “not pose any issue” with respect to traffic congestion, citing a traffic engineer’s report submitted as part of the application.

Council rejected the proposal in a 2-4 vote.