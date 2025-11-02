Veterans commission OKs SNAP relief Kroger gift cards

President Trump said late Friday on social media that his administration would fund food stamp benefits once it received “appropriate legal direction” from courts.

Trump also said benefits paid in November would “unfortunately be delayed.”

Kim Frisco, the local commission’s executive director, told commission members that “many of the hundreds of financial assistance clients served by the commission receive SNAP benefits.

“Anticipating SNAP benefits not arriving on 1 November, the commission moved to provide an equal amount via Kroger gift certificates for the month of November,” the commission said in an email.

“This suspension of federal SNAP benefits will affect veterans especially hard so near the holidays, we are proud that we can provide this relief to our veterans in need,” Commission President Jerry Hays said in the email.

To qualify, veterans must be honorably discharged, have a copy of their DD-214 form, provide documentation of monthly SNAP assistance and live in Montgomery County.

Veterans should call the Veterans Service office at (937) 225-4801 to schedule an appointment with a Veteran Service officer.

The commission is a county agency that supports Montgomery County’s 39,000 veterans.

Approximately 1.4 million Ohioans receive a total of $264 million in food benefits from SNAP each month. The average monthly SNAP benefit per person is about $190, according to the state.