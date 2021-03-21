Trucking and nursing job ads dominate online ads

Trucking and registered nursing remain hot jobs in the Dayton region market.
Heavy and tractor-trailer truck driver ads totaled 1,442 of the nearly 25,000 listings for the 12-county JobsOhio West region between Dec. 14 and Jan. 13, the most recent data available from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Ads for registered nurses total 1,412, followed by software developers with 1,167 and first line retail sales supervisors, with 1,003 job listings.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to massive jobs losses but but jobs are opening up as the economy recovers along with increasing availability of coronavirus vaccines.
Not all employers post on the state’s jobs website and some postings are duplicates, according to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.
The JobsOhio West region includes Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.
Here are the 35 occupations with the most job ads in the west region:
|Job ads - Dayton region
|Occupation
|Ads
|Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers
|1,442
|Registered nurses
|1,412
|Software developers, applications
|1,167
|First-line supervisors of retail sales workers
|1,003
|Retail salespersons
|766
|Information security analysts
|441
|Stock clerks-stockroom, warehouse or storage yard
|413
|Customer service representatives
|403
|First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers
|392
|Cashiers
|368
|Light truck or delivery services drivers
|362
|Computer systems engineers/architects
|361
|Medical assistants
|353
|Marketing managers
|316
|Network and computer systems administrators
|305
|Computer user support specialists
|300
|Nursing assistants
|277
|Combined food preparation and serving workers, including fast food
|259
|Information technology project managers
|243
|Industrial engineers
|238
|Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses
|233
|Computer and information systems managers
|222
|Sales reps, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
|210
|Maintenance and repair workers, general
|207
|Management analysts
|206
|First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
|201
|First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
|196
|Sales reps, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
|190
|Software developers, systems software
|187
|Sales representatives, services, all other
|185
|Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
|181
|Stock clerks, sales floor
|177
|General and operations managers
|170
|Logisticians
|166
|Medical secretaries
|165
|Source: OhioMeansJobs.com