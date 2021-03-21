X

Trucking and nursing job ads dominate online ads

There are nearly 25,000 job listings for the Dayton region posted on the OhioMeansJobs.com website. Here are the top occupations posted.

By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News

Trucking and registered nursing remain hot jobs in the Dayton region market.

Heavy and tractor-trailer truck driver ads totaled 1,442 of the nearly 25,000 listings for the 12-county JobsOhio West region between Dec. 14 and Jan. 13, the most recent data available from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Ads for registered nurses total 1,412, followed by software developers with 1,167 and first line retail sales supervisors, with 1,003 job listings.

These are the most common online job ads in the Dayton region posted on OhioMeansJobs.com.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to massive jobs losses but but jobs are opening up as the economy recovers along with increasing availability of coronavirus vaccines.

Not all employers post on the state’s jobs website and some postings are duplicates, according to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The JobsOhio West region includes Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

Here are the 35 occupations with the most job ads in the west region:

Job ads - Dayton region 
Occupation Ads
Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers 1,442
Registered nurses 1,412
Software developers, applications 1,167
First-line supervisors of retail sales workers 1,003
Retail salespersons 766
Information security analysts 441
Stock clerks-stockroom, warehouse or storage yard 413
Customer service representatives 403
First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers 392
Cashiers 368
Light truck or delivery services drivers 362
Computer systems engineers/architects 361
Medical assistants 353
Marketing managers 316
Network and computer systems administrators 305
Computer user support specialists 300
Nursing assistants 277
Combined food preparation and serving workers, including fast food 259
Information technology project managers 243
Industrial engineers 238
Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses 233
Computer and information systems managers 222
Sales reps, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products 210
Maintenance and repair workers, general 207
Management analysts 206
First-line supervisors of production and operating workers 201
First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers 196
Sales reps, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products 190
Software developers, systems software 187
Sales representatives, services, all other 185
Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners 181
Stock clerks, sales floor 177
General and operations managers 170
Logisticians 166
Medical secretaries 165
Source: OhioMeansJobs.com

