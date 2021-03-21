Trucking and nursing job ads dominate online ads

The COVID-19 pandemic led to massive jobs losses but but jobs are opening up as the economy recovers along with increasing availability of coronavirus vaccines.

Not all employers post on the state’s jobs website and some postings are duplicates, according to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The JobsOhio West region includes Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

Here are the 35 occupations with the most job ads in the west region:

Job ads - Dayton region Occupation Ads Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers 1,442 Registered nurses 1,412 Software developers, applications 1,167 First-line supervisors of retail sales workers 1,003 Retail salespersons 766 Information security analysts 441 Stock clerks-stockroom, warehouse or storage yard 413 Customer service representatives 403 First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers 392 Cashiers 368 Light truck or delivery services drivers 362 Computer systems engineers/architects 361 Medical assistants 353 Marketing managers 316 Network and computer systems administrators 305 Computer user support specialists 300 Nursing assistants 277 Combined food preparation and serving workers, including fast food 259 Information technology project managers 243 Industrial engineers 238 Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses 233 Computer and information systems managers 222 Sales reps, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products 210 Maintenance and repair workers, general 207 Management analysts 206 First-line supervisors of production and operating workers 201 First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers 196 Sales reps, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products 190 Software developers, systems software 187 Sales representatives, services, all other 185 Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners 181 Stock clerks, sales floor 177 General and operations managers 170 Logisticians 166 Medical secretaries 165 Source: OhioMeansJobs.com

Follow Lynn Hulsey on Twitter and Facebook

Explore See more stories by Lynn Hulsey