Vintage items, antique furniture restoration and more offered at new area business

Last year, the family went looking for a workshop space and found that the South Second Street space in Miamisburg worked well.

“After speaking with the building owner about our Tipp store, what we offer, and our vision for Simple Craftsmen, he mentioned the store space available at the front of the building,” Popejoy said. “In January, we made the decision to open the second location here in Miamisburg.”

She said Simple Craftsmen chose Miamisburg because it’s “a wonderful city with plenty of community engagement.”

“A lot of Miamisburg residents have told us that they’d like to see more retail establishments downtown, and that we seemed like a great fit,” Popejoy said. “Everyone we’ve spoken with, from clients to other businesses, have been so welcoming. The positive feedback is very encouraging, and we’re so happy to be here.”

Opening the Miamisburg location has allowed Simple Craftsmen to grow, she said.

“We already have orders for custom woodworking projects, antique restoration projects and more,” Popejoy said. “Everyone that has stopped in the store seems to appreciate the quality of our antiques and woodworking.”

Hand-crafted wood products at the shop range from river cutting boards to river tables, Lichtenberg coasters to coat racks, and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. For more information, visit www.simplecraftsmen.com. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27.