Vintage toy store closing in Oregon District

“It was a good run for a while but the last two years have not allowed us to make the money we need in order to stay open and operate. It has not been an easy decision to make but it’s what’s best for my business and family moving forward,” Patterson said on the store’s Facebook page.

The store will close April 13.

In a previous interview with the Dayton Daily News, Patterson said nostalgia makes vintage toys a popular collectible.

“Toys bring people back to their childhood when times were a little more carefree, easy and fun,” he said. “Toys bring up certain emotions.”

The store has something for everyone. Visitors can sort through hundreds of plastic toys and action figures piled in plastic tubs that sell for $1 and $2 each. Some of the rare collectibles in the store reach $300 to $400.

Mike’s Vintage Toys is open Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. He also sells toys on Instagram, Facebook and Ebay.