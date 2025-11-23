Voice of Business: Dayton region felt the pain of the shutdown

That connection is a tremendous asset for economic development and innovation, but it also means that when the federal government stops operating, our region bears a disproportionate share of the economic pain.

The most recent federal government shutdown, which stretched to 43 days - the longest in U.S. history - disrupted operations across the Dayton region. Many local defense and government contractors were forced to halt work altogether, while others continued to operate without federal funding, relying on private reserves or lines of credit to keep their doors open.

This stop-and-start process is inefficient, wastes taxpayer dollars, and imposes unnecessary burdens on businesses, employees, and communities. That is not a sustainable way to run a government or an economy.

Beyond the defense sector, the ripple effects spread quickly. Delays in Small Business Administration loans, business visas, and passport processing created new obstacles for employers and employees alike. Staffing shortages at airports across the country caused reductions at 40 major hubs, rerouting and delaying business travel nationwide.

Here in Dayton, our Dayton-based federal TSA agents and air traffic controllers worked tirelessly to keep the Dayton International Airport running smoothly and ensuring our business community could stay connected despite national disruptions.

Still, many in our community went weeks without paychecks, reducing local consumer spending and hurting small businesses. When workers and business owners aren’t paid, retail sales and local tax revenues decline, putting even greater pressure on county and municipal governments.

A strong economy depends on a functioning, predictable federal government. It is critical that Congress, the Administration, and political parties work together to prevent another shutdown in the future. The recently passed continuing budget resolution to reopen the federal government will expire at midnight on Jan. 30; our businesses cannot afford another disruption.

Business thrives on certainty, stability, and compromise. It’s time for our federal government to embrace those same principles and provide the confidence and consistency that America’s employers and workforce they deserve. The businesses, employees, and families of the Dayton region are counting on it.

Chris Kershner is the CEO and president of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.