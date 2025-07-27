Voice of Business: The time is now for Dayton Public Schools to partner

But fall 2023 came and the DPS Board continued to use RTA buses to transport high school students.

For the next two years, local leaders continued meeting with DPS leaders and board members, working in good faith to create solutions that would better protect students and economic investment. DPS was at the table, participating and engaged. During this time, more than $2 million was invested by community partners in downtown safety infrastructure to mitigate the risks caused by high school students transferring at the central RTA hub. During this time, DPS also took action and invested in additional school resource officers to enforce the school code of conduct and address behavioral issues at the hub. But the student challenges continued.

In the spring of 2025 – the DPS board declined to consider a proposal for a limited-service transit route that included an alternative transfer hub outside of the downtown area.

Last month, the Ohio General Assembly passed House Bill 96, which includes a provision requiring DPS to stop transferring students at the central downtown hub. The state stepped in because the continued inaction on a permanent solution was undermining Dayton’s broader economic momentum.

The community has shown up to help address this issue. Local business and government leaders have offered time, resources, and creative solutions. Local leaders are still willing to participate, but the DPS Board has to be a partner.

The clock is now ticking. There is no more time for delays.

Dayton’s students deserve safe and reliable transportation in their neighborhoods. Our businesses deserve a safe and vibrant downtown and a school system that prepares the future workforce.

It’s time for the Dayton Public School Board to partner with the community and businesses for action.

Chris Kershner is the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.