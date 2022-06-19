VOICES: Honoring our past by taking action today for Juneteenth

At YWCA Dayton, we have been on a mission to eliminate racism and empower women since 1870, only five years after Juneteenth was first celebrated. As an organization driven to achieve racial and gender justice, that work starts from within.

In 2020, YWCA Dayton became one of the first local organizations to formally designate Juneteenth as a paid employee holiday, closing our administrative offices and following holiday policies regarding staff scheduling and holiday pay. It allows us all to pause and reflect on the significance of the day and its inherent connection to the YW mission and encourage action as advocates for change, particularly among white allies.

Want to join us? Here are some ways you can honor Juneteenth, where you are, with what you have — right now, this year.

⋅ Choose from our Media on a Mission list of books, movies, and more that focus on anti-racism and allyship (ywcadayton.org/media).

⋅ Advocate for legislation and policy that address racial equity by signing up for the YWCA Action Center and taking action on three bills (bit.ly/YWact22).

⋅ Share information about the history of Juneteenth with your friends, family and coworkers.

Justice work is difficult, and it takes us all. But it also requires moments of pause, to regroup and start anew. Being intentional about our mission means not just reaching outward, but looking inward, to ensure our team’s day-to-day experience matches with the peace, justice, freedom and dignity we are striving for, for all.

Donna Long is Vice President of People and Culture at YWCA Dayton