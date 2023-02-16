X
Dark Mode Toggle

Vote expected on rezoning of 19th century farmhouse land for apartments

Local News
By , Staff Writer
45 minutes ago

A vote to rezone 18 acres to build a 90-unit apartment complex where a 19th-century farmhouse sits is expected by Riverside City Council Thursday night.

The project by Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods is supported by the property owner of 7544 Union Schoolhouse Road, but opposed by some residents.

A proposal by the Independence, Ohio business calls for the demolition of a Union Schoolhouse farmhouse built in 1815 on land just north of the Dayton border and within the Fairborn City School District, Riverside records show.

Credit: STAFF

Credit: STAFF

The city’s planning commission last month endorse the zoning change — which was supported by city staff — in a 3-2 vote.

Council is set to hold a public hearing on the issue tonight.

Riverside Mayor Pete Williams said he thinks the case presented for the change from residential to a Planned Unit Development district “was compelling” and he expects a vote on the issue.

“I think the planning commission recommendation and the staff report that outline the reasons for the rezoning, the justifications for it, the rationale behind it … present a very strong case,” Williams said.

ExploreRELATED: Kroger sets opening date for area’s newest store

Landowner Robert Allen told council Feb. 2 that “it’s pretty obvious that the highest and best use of the property is for residential development.”

Allen called the land “an infill site. It’s a doughnut hole and I think Riverside agrees with” the proposed use because of its current zoning.

Allen said earlier in a letter to the city “the house is relatively old, but in no way historic by the usual definition of that term.”

It is not listed on the National Register of Historic Places “and is likely not eligible to be listed, according to the published criteria.”

ExplorePOPULAR: Fraze adds more concerts, entertainment for 2023 Kettering season

But John Calligan, who lives nearby, said “the proposed PUD circumvents several” city ordinances.

The current zoning “does not allow multi-family residences either as a permitted nor as a conditional use,” Calligan told council earlier.

Neighbor Kelly Bush said she wants Redwood to explain how it will prevent her water from being disrupted or contaminated.

“When a development comes in and disrupts the land next to mine and has the possibility of disturbing my water, cutting it off or polluting it, it becomes an issue,” Bush said.

ExploreEARLIER: Local schools seek largest tax levies in past decade

In Other News
1
Dayton OKs private camera access for police in split vote after heated...
2
Senators ask agencies for more info, to hold Norfolk Southern...
3
Dayton sets 2nd high temp record in a week
4
State budget proposes millions to colleges for improved technology
5
Report: Central State president’s actions ‘rude, belittling and...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top