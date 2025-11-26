Wanted man hits cruiser, crashes into pole while fleeing deputies in Harrison Twp.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies arrested a man on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, after he reportedly hit a cruiser twice and attempt to flee before crashing into a utility pole in Harrison Twp. Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies arrested a man on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, after he reportedly hit a cruiser twice and attempt to flee before crashing into a utility pole in Harrison Twp.
A man who was wanted on two warrants reportedly hit a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy cruiser before fleeing and crashing into a pole in Harrison Twp. Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the Marathon gas station at North Dixie Drive and Bartley Road for a wanted man, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews initiated a traffic stop on a truck, but the driver reversed it and hit a cruiser. The cruiser had emergency lights on, according to the sheriff’s office.

A man reportedly hit a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy's cruiser twice during an attempted traffic stop in Harrison Twp. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2025. The deputy was not injured. Photo courtesy the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The man reportedly turned the truck toward the cruiser and accelerated to hit it again.

He then fled, leading deputies on a chase.

The pursuit ended after he crashed head-on into a utility pole.

Medics responded and took the man to the hospital.

Danny Worthington. Photo courtesy the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved felonious assault of a peace officer, fleeing and obstructing charges against Danny Worthington on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once he’s medically cleared Worthington will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

No deputies were injured.

