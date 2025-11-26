Wanted man hits cruiser, crashes into pole while fleeing deputies in Harrison Twp.

Crews initiated a traffic stop on a truck, but the driver reversed it and hit a cruiser. The cruiser had emergency lights on, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man reportedly turned the truck toward the cruiser and accelerated to hit it again.

He then fled, leading deputies on a chase.

The pursuit ended after he crashed head-on into a utility pole.

Medics responded and took the man to the hospital.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved felonious assault of a peace officer, fleeing and obstructing charges against Danny Worthington on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once he’s medically cleared Worthington will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

No deputies were injured.