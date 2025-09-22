Wanted: Risk-taking entrepreneurs

“The American entrepreneurial spirit is a guiding belief in the power of individual problem solvers that have identified a market need, developed a product or service to address the need, and started and currently operate a business to deliver the product or service while assuming the majority of the risks and rewards of the business,” the chamber said.

Nominations are open until Friday. You can submit nominations at here or at DaytonChamber.org.

This award seeks to spotlight emerging entrepreneurs who have embraced risk and overcome significant challenges.

If you know of business leaders who are “driven by creativity, grit, and determination, have generated positive economic activity and employment growth in the Dayton region,” let the chamber know.

Recipients will be recognized at the chamber’s Nov. 14 breakfast briefing at NCR Country Club.

Headquartered in Moraine, Winsupply operates over 670 local companies and wholesalers across the U.S., providing sourcing and business support.

Winsupply Inc. holds a majority stake in these independently owned Winsupply local companies, which supply construction materials and equipment for homes, businesses, industries, and cities.