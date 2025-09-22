Wanted: Risk-taking entrepreneurs

Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for Winsupply Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence.
A Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce commitee announced its opposition Thursday to a ballot initiative on prescription drugs that voters will see in November. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

47 minutes ago
If you know of emerging business leaders are taking a risk and making a difference, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce would like a word with you.

The chamber is accepting nominations for the Winsupply Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence. The award recognizes emerging business leaders in the Dayton region who exemplify the American entrepreneurial spirit.

“The American entrepreneurial spirit is a guiding belief in the power of individual problem solvers that have identified a market need, developed a product or service to address the need, and started and currently operate a business to deliver the product or service while assuming the majority of the risks and rewards of the business,” the chamber said.

Nominations are open until Friday. You can submit nominations at here or at DaytonChamber.org.

This award seeks to spotlight emerging entrepreneurs who have embraced risk and overcome significant challenges.

If you know of business leaders who are “driven by creativity, grit, and determination, have generated positive economic activity and employment growth in the Dayton region,” let the chamber know.

Recipients will be recognized at the chamber’s Nov. 14 breakfast briefing at NCR Country Club.

Winsupply is expanding its Support Services campus by purchasing two nearby properties, 3077 Kettering Blvd. for $730,000 and 3171 South Dixie Drive for $3.6 million, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records. The sale of the Kettering Boulevard and South Dixie Drive properties went through Aug. 29 and Aug. 30, respectively. STAFF FILE PHOTO

icon to expand image

Headquartered in Moraine, Winsupply operates over 670 local companies and wholesalers across the U.S., providing sourcing and business support.

Winsupply Inc. holds a majority stake in these independently owned Winsupply local companies, which supply construction materials and equipment for homes, businesses, industries, and cities.

